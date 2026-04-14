St. Maartener earns PhD with AI project to help people with severe mental illness | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Local St. Maartener Lorenzo Joël James has earned his Doctor (PhD) in Information Systems after successfully defending his doctoral thesis on March 3, 2026.

James completed his PhD at Eindhoven University of Technology in collaboration with GGZ Centraal. His thesis, titled “AI-Driven Content for Gamified Digital Health Applications: Providing Healthcare Personnel Tools for the Creation, Refinement, and Structuring of Personalised Content,” focused on using artificial intelligence to support healthcare professionals and improve care for individuals with severe mental illnesses.

“My PhD was conducted at Eindhoven University of Technology in collaboration with GGZ Centraal, a mental health institute in the Netherlands. The motivation for starting the PhD project was that I felt my impact on individuals while I was in industry (as a software developer) was limited, and I wanted to make a more meaningful impact on society,” James told The Daily Herald from the Netherlands, where he currently resides.

“I applied for a PhD project to contribute towards helping those diagnosed with severe mental illnesses using the skills I've learnt over the years. The project allowed me to have a societal impact on a highly relevant/current topic through scientific research,” James stated.

He said his PhD was officially conferred on the day of his public doctoral defence, which marked the final requirement. “My PhD was officially conferred on the day of my doctoral defence, March 3, 2026, and there are no remaining formalities. The public doctoral defence was the final requirement, and I am now officially a Doctor in the field of Information Systems. The official title is Doctor (equivalent to PhD).”

James began his academic journey on St. Maarten, attending Sister Regina Primary School before moving on to Milton Peters College (MPC), where he completed both MAVO and HAVO. He later continued his studies abroad, earning a BSc in Creative Media and Game Technologies at the Hogeschool voor de Kunsten Utrecht in the Netherlands, followed by an MSc in Artificial Intelligence from Heriot-Watt University in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on his journey, James highlighted the unique path he took to reach this level. “My academic path has been non-traditional, progressing through MAVO, HAVO, HBO, an MSc at university level, and ultimately a PhD. This trajectory is relatively uncommon. Coming from St. Maarten, I hope my journey can serve as an example for young people on the island that reaching this level is possible, even if the path is not always straightforward. Therefore, I strongly encourage them to pursue their ambitions and make use of the opportunities available to them.”

He added that his motivation has always been driven by curiosity and a desire to better understand the world. “What inspired me to pursue this path is curiosity, the desire to understand what is out there and to study topics that genuinely interest me.”

James spoke of the importance of making informed choices and taking advantage of opportunities. “I would encourage others to pursue what they truly enjoy studying, while remaining practical. It is important to think about the kind of work you see yourself doing in the future and to actively work toward that goal. For young people, a crucial first step is simply becoming aware of the opportunities that exist and making use of them. I have personally benefited from opportunities to work on projects and internships abroad, made possible through universities.”

He also encouraged mentorship and community support. “I would also encourage reaching out to people in the community who have pursued similar paths. More often than not, they are willing to share their experiences and offer guidance. Finally, do not be afraid to try new things and gain experience. This is an essential part of growth.”

James is currently working as an Assistant Professor in Information Systems at IÉSEG School of Management, where he teaches programming and data management courses and conducts research focused on health information systems.

He expressed interest in contributing to St. Maarten. “I would also be very interested in contributing to initiatives related to the island from my current position,” he said, adding that he welcomes opportunities to collaborate on education, technology, and digital innovation initiatives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maartener-earns-phd-with-ai-project-to-help-people-with-severe-mental-illness