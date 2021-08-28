St. Maarten’s 48th COVID death | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The country’s 48th COVID-19 related death was recorded on Friday, August 27.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley extended his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim who passed away. He wished the family strength during this time.

Thirty-six persons had tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 persons recovered, bringing the active cases to 314. The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic started is 3,616.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 300 persons who are in home isolation. There are 14 patients hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 3,254. There are 237 people in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3,592 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 41,509 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

