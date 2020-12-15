St. Maarten’s active cases down to 124 | THE DAILY HERALD

Auxiliary Care Facility

~ 24 recoveries ~

PHILIPSBURG–Seventeen persons have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, December 14, bringing the total number of active cases to 124.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is now 1,249.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 117 persons in home isolation. There are 197 persons who are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

There are now seven patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 26.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 1,099 with a total of 24 new recoveries confirmed.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1,661 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 8,306 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek urges the public to follow the mandatory regulations implemented to reduce further spread of the virus.

“Continue to wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance,” said Panneflek.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-s-active-cases-down-to-124