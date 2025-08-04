St. Maarten’s    “Blue Diamond” race car completes test and tune | THE DAILY HERALD

FLORIDA–After Months of Intense building of the car and engine, Semper Pro Racing Team St. Maarten successfully participation at their first test and tune day at Immokalee race way on July 27.

With a bit more tuning the team is convinced that Blue Diamond is ready to represent St. Maarten in countries such as Aruba, Curacao, Antigua, Nevis and other Caribbean islands.

Blue Diamond represented by Semper Pro Racing Team is committed to carry the St. Maarten name and Flag to races throughout the Caribbean region and Beyond, according to team member Henry Ellis.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-s-blue-diamond-race-car-completes-test-and-tune