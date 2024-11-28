St. Maarten’s Emergency Medical Services strengthens collaboration with cruise lines | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives from St. Maarten’s emergency services visited the cruise ship “Mein Schiff” to discuss best practices and emergency protocols with doctors onboard.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) recently reinforced their partnership with major cruise lines by formalising working protocols with TUI Cruises, including the German-based cruise ship “Mein Schiff” and Carnival Cruise Line.

The initiative underscores a shared commitment to improving coordination and ensuring optimal care for patients requiring emergency medical assistance during cruise visits. As part of this collaboration, senior physician Professor Dr. Reinhard Friedl, who oversees all physicians employed by TUI Cruises, hosted a visit aboard the “Mein Schiff” to discuss best practices and emergency protocols with St. Maarten EMS representatives.

This visit was facilitated by Dr. Stefan Luhrs, a volunteer doctor with the Bjorn Steiger Foundation, and Pierre Steiger, the foundation's president. The Bjorn Steiger Foundation is a prominent advocate for emergency medical response improvements globally.

The delegation also included representatives from St. Maarten’s key emergency services, such as Senior Fire Officer Silvanico Paulette, Iesha Harrigan of the Office of Disaster Management, and Cylred Richardson, Head of the Ambulance Department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

The collaborative discussions focused on enhancing response protocols, communication and patient-transfer procedures between cruise line medical teams and local EMS. These efforts are crucial for addressing medical emergencies involving cruise passengers while ensuring efficient and high-quality care.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-s-emergency-medical-services-strengthens-collaboration-with-cruise-lines