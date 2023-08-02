St. Maarten’s Faith Peterson says it was a ‘dream come true’ to dance for Debbie Allen | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten dancer Faith Peterson (left) and acclaimed dancer and producer Debbie Allen after the 2023 Debbie Allen Dance Academy Summer Intensive in California. (Art Saves Lives Foundation photo)

PHILIPSBURG–Local dancer Faith Peterson (20) recently had a dream come true after experiencing four intensive weeks at Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) in California, United States (US).

She was given a coveted scholarship after being spotted during Art Saves Lives Foundation’s 2022 Summer Intensive in St. Maarten.

DADA Associate Artistic Director Vivian Nixon Williams, Debbie Allen’s daughter, was one of the teaching artistes for the annual programme, which celebrated its 10th year this past July.

Peterson, who is about to begin her studies at Lucia Marthas Institute for Performing Arts in the Netherlands, said the experience was transformative. “Seeing the challenges, both physically and mentally, and overcoming them over the four weeks of the intensive is what made it a life-changing experience for me,” she said.

Peterson, who trained at National Institute of Arts (NIA), participated in ballet, jazz, contemporary and modern dance, hip-hop, tap, musical theatre, dunham and repertoire/choreography over the course of the programme.

“We had masterclasses from Abby Lee Miller from the Abby Lee Dance Company and from the cast of Tina: The Musical. Being taught and trained by Darrell Moultrie, Michaela DePrince, Adji Cissoko and Christopher Huggins was a dream,” said the local dancer. “They were tough, but it was because they cared and they wanted us to work hard, which we surely did. Each was different and had their own unique touch and they gave me valuable tools that I can apply in my artistic career.”

The time at DADA gave Faith a taste of the life she wants to have as a professional dancer. She learned useful techniques, tips and advice that will advance her career and help her stand out in a room of other professionals. “This programme has also strengthened my discipline, focus, drive, and work ethic significantly,” she added.

A student from the 2023 Art Saves Lives Foundation Summer Intensive will receive a scholarship for the 2024 DADA program.

“Receiving the scholarship to the Debbie Allen Dance Academy is no small deal,” said Nicole DeWeever, the founder of Art Saves Lives Foundation. “It was such a wonderful opportunity for Faith, as well as what this means for our organisation. I would like to extend my gratitude to Mrs. Debbie Allen and Mrs. Vivian Nixon Williams for the scholarships provided to our students from St. Maarten.”

The ultimate experience for Faith was meeting and performing for Debbie Allen.

“It was a dream come true meeting the incredible Debbie Allen. Her children’s book Dancing in the Wings has been a staple in my motivation for dance and now my developing artistry. I read that book every night and to have this experience of attending her intensive and to be trained by her was an absolute privilege. It truly felt like a full circle moment.

“She was there daily and taught the musical theatre class. She works so hard, and she pushed me to work even harder. She is such an immense inspiration and what I aspire to be as an artist,” said Peterson.

An all-white celebration closed out the summer dance intensive. “Performing in the finale was the most liberating experience for me. My personal journey of growth was huge and to showcase it and all the hard work I did during that time was the greatest feeling. I have never felt prouder of myself, and I hope that I made my community that supported me throughout this entire experience proud too,” said Peterson.

DeWeever was able to travel to California to see Faith perform in the finale. This was made possible with the support of Karleen Hemrick, and Maud Arnold of Chloe and Maud Foundation, who hosted Peterson and DeWeever at her home.

“I was so proud sitting in the audience witnessing Faith onstage shining her beautiful light. Faith is exceptional and focused. When speaking to Mrs. Debbie Allen and Mrs. Vivian Nixon Williams after the show they seemed to be very happy and impressed with her talent. Mrs. Allen said Faith needs to come back.

“I would like to acknowledge National Institute of Arts for the wonderful training that Faith received preparing her for such a prestigious programme. Also, her supermom Selene Derby for raising such an intelligent, gracious, humble and talented young lady. Faith Peterson most definitely has a very bright and promising future. It truly excites me to think of how infinite the possibilities are for her,” DeWeever said.

To learn more about Art Saves Lives Foundation, persons can visit www.artsaveslivesfoundation.org.

