St. Maarten’s Ishshah Carty among 4 2026 YLAI Fellows | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Ishsha Carty, Roxanne Rodriguez, Nathania Engelhardt, Consul General Negron, and Najhilah Ten Meer.

WILLEMSTAD–St. Maarten entrepreneur Ishshah Carty is among four young leaders from the Dutch Caribbean selected for the 2026 Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative, a prestigious programme of the US Department of State.

The announcement was made by the US Consulate General Curaçao, highlighting the selection of four entrepreneurs from St Maarten, Curaçao and Aruba to participate in the regional exchange initiative.

Carty, who operates in the food and beverage industry and leads Indulgence, joins Najhilah Ten Meer of Curaçao in arts, music, and culture leading Landish, Roxanne Rodriguez of Aruba in management consulting and system integration leading NotionFlows, and Nathania Engelhardt of Curaçao in community development leading Debat.ED.

Launched in 2015, the YLAI Fellowship programme is the flagship initiative of the US Department of State, aimed at empowering emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders across the Western Hemisphere by supporting innovation, strengthening leadership skills, and promoting economic growth through collaboration and exchange.

The 2026 programme will run from November 2025 through May 2026 and will bring together approximately 250 young leaders from across the region.

Starting this weekend, Fellows will travel to Houston, Texas for an opening orientation before beginning four-week professional placements with U.S. businesses and organizations in cities across the United States. During the programme, participants will collaborate with peers, take part in leadership and entrepreneurship training, and engage in cultural exchange activities. The fellowship will conclude with a closing forum in Washington, DC.

Through hands-on experience, mentorship, and networking opportunities, participants will return to their home countries with enhanced skills, expanded professional networks,

and new resources to grow their ventures. The programme also strengthens business ties between the United States and the Dutch Caribbean, contributing to long-term regional economic development.

Since its launch, more than 2,000 YLAI Fellows have collaborated with over 1,250 U.S. organizations, with many participants reporting increased access to resources and business growth following the programme.

The YLAI Fellowship programme is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and implemented in partnership with IREX.

For more information, persons can visit https://ylai.state.gov/, follow @YLAINetwork and #YLAI2026 on social media, or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

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Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-s-ishshah-carty-among-4-2026-ylai-fellows