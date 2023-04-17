St. Maarten’s success with Learn SMART recognized | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Development Fund Programme Associate Breanna Barrie

PHILIPSBURG–Global online learning platform Coursera recently highlighted St. Maarten for the country’s high performance and achievements in the Learn SMART Programme. Seeing the successes of St. Maarten, Coursera had extended a personal invitation to Breanna Barrie to give a presentation.

Barrie is Programme Associate at St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), which manages the Learn Smart Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance. As the project lead, Barrie has been instrumental in engaging St. Maarten residents.

Barrie’s innovative approach and unwavering commitment have led to increased participation and engagement in the Learn SMART programme. She has continuously encouraged residents to develop themselves personally and professionally by participating in online courses that help improve their skills and career capabilities.

After accepting Coursera’s invitation to speak, Barrie attended a Coursera leaders webinar and delivered an insightful presentation on her impressive engagement and management techniques within the Learn SMART programme.

Addressing a global audience composed of representatives of governments worldwide, Barrie’s impactful presentation has inspired the adoption of her distinct strategies, fostering the continuous betterment of participants through online education on a broader scale, said SMDF’s programme and development manager Melanie Choisy. “This is a testament to her expertise and the impact of her work within SMDF.”

SMDF is proud to have St. Maarten highlighted on a global stage, Choisy said. “Especially as the Learn SMART programme is one of the smallest Coursera programmes in the world. Through the hard work of Breanna Barrie, the programme has been a resounding success.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-s-success-with-learn-smart-recognized