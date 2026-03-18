St. Maarten’s Zoe van Zadelhoff lands role in iconic musical Cats | THE DAILY HERALD

Zoe van Zadelhoff.

PHILIPSBURG–Zoe van Zadelhoff is set to join the cast of Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical. The production is one of the most demanding and celebrated in musical theatre, and Van Zadelhoff’s casting marks another milestone in a career that has already taken her from the Caribbean to Europe’s top stages.

Born and raised on St. Maarten, Van Zadelhoff began performing at a young age. She trained locally at Motiance and at the National Institute of Arts (NIA), where she developed her technical skills and a foundation in stage performance. Her training in these local institutions laid the groundwork for her international ambitions, instilling a sense of discipline and stage presence that would later carry her to Europe.

Van Zadelhoff’s next step was the prestigious Lucia Marthas Institute for Performing Arts in Amsterdam, one of the Netherlands’ leading schools for musical theatre. The programme is highly selective and rigorous, requiring both technical mastery and artistic versatility. Van Zadelhoff graduated Cum Laude, the highest distinction awarded by the academy, demonstrating not only her skill but also her commitment and determination.

Her professional career has included prominent productions such as the Michael Jackson Musical in Hamburg and Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Utrecht. Both productions are internationally recognised and demand performers who can combine singing, dancing, and acting at the highest level. Van Zadelhoff’s experience in these shows prepared her for the challenge of Cats, a production known for its unique choreography, complex vocal work, and ensemble dynamics.

St. Maarten has become a source of international performing talent. Van Zadelhoff is part of a small but growing group of performers from the island achieving global recognition. Fellow islanders Melvin Le Blanc and Natorii Illidge have also appeared in Moulin Rouge! on European stages, highlighting the island’s emerging presence in world-class musical theatre. This demonstrates that, despite its small size, St. Maarten is nurturing performers capable of reaching the highest levels of the industry.

What sets Van Zadelhoff apart is the combination of her Caribbean roots and professional training abroad. She carries the influences of her upbringing into every role, bringing a grounded sense of character and a vibrant stage presence that distinguishes her work.

As Van Zadelhoff prepares to take the stage in Cats, her career stands as a testament to both individual dedication and the broader potential of St. Maarten’s creative community – an island whose artistic contributions are beginning to gain international recognition.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-maarten-s-zoe-van-zadelhoff-lands-role-in-iconic-musical-cats