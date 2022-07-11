St. Martin Chefs featured at Essence Festival of Culture | THE DAILY HERALD

Kareem Brooks (left) and Kénila Hyman on the food stage at the Essence Festival of Culture, New Orleans. (St. Martin Tourism Office photo)

MARIGOT–St. Martin Tourism Office recently participated in the 2022 edition of the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. The festival is the United States’ largest festival, a multi-generational experience of culture, equity and celebration.



As French St. Martin continues to celebrate 2022 as the Year of Gastronomy, the island showcased two of its most talented local chefs, Kareem Brooks and Kénila Hyman, who participated in a culinary demonstration on the Essence Food Stage with actress and singer Vanessa Williams and actress and TV producer, Sidra Smith.

The chefs showcased traditional island cuisine, including stuffed dumplings with crab, johnny cakes and saltfish. The chefs also had the opportunity to meet and sample their dishes with VIPs such as legendary singer Pattie Labelle and famed chef Marcus Samuelson.

Guests received VIP gift bags with culinary treasures from St. Martin, and one lucky winner received a trip for two to the destination.

Hyman is the owner and head chef of Heritage Kitchen, a company based on her family’s legacy that aims to highlight St. Martin’s culture through culinary art. Inspired by her father, who was also a chef, her cuisine is described as “your favourite grandma’s dish with a modern twist.” She enjoys creating fusions with all types of Créole specialties and has prepared meals for notables such as Nikky Murphy, Sidra Smith and Oswald.

Brooks, also known as “Chef B”, was born in St. Martin. At the age of 13, Brooks began his formal culinary training in St. Martin, and after three years went on to Paris to further his studies. Soon after, he founded Chef B’s Cooking Services and is well on the way to becoming St. Martin’s next celebrity chef.

He most recently participated in the first St. Martin Gastronomy Festival in 2021 and has prepared culinary delights for Davido, Apryl Jones, Ms. Jackson, Kid Ink, and Smith.

St. Martin continues to emphasise its abundance and uniqueness via its extraordinary culinary culture. It is a culinary destination that knowingly blends authenticity with sophistication and boasts a variety of other attractions, such as its magnificent beaches, turquoise waters, flora and fauna, diverse activities and romantic sunsets.

This year, St. Martin will welcome its next Gastronomy Festival from November 11 to 22.

