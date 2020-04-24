St. Martin records third death from COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Another death from COVID-19 was reported on Thursday by regional health authority ARS, bringing the death toll in St. Martin to three.

The deceased was a 76-year-old man who had other underlying health issues and passed away in the Guadeloupe hospital. He had been in hospital since April 7.

However, on a positive note, four patients have recovered in St. Martin and have been discharged, bringing total recoveries up to 25. Active cases are down to seven: five isolated at home and two in hospital (one of whom is in Guadeloupe).

Three patients were previously repatriated. Total reported cases since the outbreak began stand at 38.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-martin-records-third-death-from-covid-19