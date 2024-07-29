St. Martin/St. Barths to be represented at Miss France pageant by Sasha Bique | THE DAILY HERALD

Sasha Bique (centre) is crowned Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy by Miss France 2023 Indira Ampiot (left) as Miss Saint Martin/Saint Barthélemy 2022 Inès Tessier (right) looks on at Grand Case Beach Club Saturday night. (Robert Luckock photos)

GRAND CASE–Sasha Bique, candidate number seven, was crowned Miss Saint Martin/Saint Barthelemy 2024 by Miss France 2023 Indira Ampiot at the election held in Grand Case Beach Club Saturday night.

The contestants performing in the culture wear segment.

Tamillia Chance sings accompanied by Giovanni on the guitar while waiting for the jury to decide the winner.

Miss France 2023 Indira Ampiot talks to the audience as host Donovan Soudiagom (left) looks on.

Bique (19), who also won the Social Networks prize, will go on to represent the two northern islands at the 2025 Miss France pageant to be held in December. The winner and runners-up receive fabulous prizes courtesy of the sponsors.

First runner-up went to Kéona Ingenaud, second runner-up to Jannaï Haguy, third runner-up to Loé Le Floch, and fourth runner-up to Léa Bernier.

Naïla Parotte was awarded the Miss Popularity prize and the Jury prize. Kéona Ingenaud won the General Culture prize (16 points out of 20), Léa Bernier the Photogenic prize, Jannaï Haguy the Public prize (most votes) and Loé Le Floch won the Costume prize (Meillure Maillot). These prizes were presented by Miss Saint Martin/Saint Barthelemy 2022 Inès Tessier.

The nine candidates, all impeccably prepared for what must have been for some a nerve-wracking experience in front of a capacity audience, were whittled down to five finalists. There were few signs of nerves, except a minor stumble in speech here and there. For the most part it was all big smiles and self-confidence.

The public could also vote for their favourite Miss by SMS before and during the show until a cut-off point. In the last segment before the results were announced, the finalists were each required to answer a question posed by presenter Donovan Soudiagom. Ada Sarolia was also a co-presenter. The candidates were coached in dialogue and elocution by Evelyne Fleming.

During the show the nine candidates performed choreographed dance sequences in Culture Wear, Swimwear and Evening Dress. There were also individual performances from artistes Jocelyne Labylle and Christiane Valejo who also sang a duet together. Tamillia Chance sang two numbers while the jury was behind closed doors to deliberate over the winner.

The jury panel was composed of Jury President Luciana Raspail, Sponsorship Manager for Miss France Mélissa Hernandez, Grand Case Beach Club Rooms Division Manager Lynn Taylor, Dance Teacher Cécile Coudreau, Saint-Barthelemy Tourism Office Assistant Director Shirley Dufay, President and Founder of Miss Caraïbes Hibiscus Patrick Eugene, and photographer Damien Chagnaud.

