St. Martin Tourism Office attends SITV travel show | THE DAILY HERALD

At the SITV Travel show in Montreal (from left): USA/Canada Promotion Officer Sacha Bresse, Territorial Councillor Valérie Fonrose and Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa Sales Director José Castillo.

MARIGOT–St. Martin Tourism Office recently attended the 33rd edition of the International Tourism and Travel Show (SITV) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, recently. This was a great opportunity to promote the Friendly Island in the heart of Quebec’s largest city.

With more than 35,000 visitors and extensive media coverage, the travel show has become a benchmark event for people who dream of their next destination. With 350 exhibitors and 150 booths, SITV has confirmed its status as one of North America’s most important travel shows.

For the Tourism Office, it was therefore essential to represent the island, given the importance of this market to local tourism.

To attract future vacationers, an attractive 10m2 stand had been prepared in the Palais de Congrès and decorated in the colours of St. Martin. USA/Canada Promotion Officer Sacha Bresse, Sales Director José Castillo from Secrets Saint-Martin Resort and Spa, as well as the Canadian representative agency, promoted the destination.

The 2023 edition of the event, which was very well attended, generated a large number of contacts with both the public and travel industry professionals. The St. Martin stand was exceptionally well attended. A four-night stay for one lucky couple courtesy of Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa was raffled during the show.

According to the Tourism Office, the French-speaking province of Quebec is a very promising market for St. Martin, the “sunny” destination of choice, offering a welcome break from the harsh winter. Quebecers are keen to experience the island’s many attractions and try out new gastronomic experiences and niche activities, and discover other French-speaking territories.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-martin-tourism-office-attends-sitv-travel-show