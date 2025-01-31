St. Martin Tourism Office collaborates with CCISM, CESC for NY greetings | THE DAILY HERALD

View of the audience in the Grand Case Beach Club conference room.

GRAND CASE–In a change to the usual new year greetings format, St. Martin Tourism Office shared the podium at Grand Case Beach Club on Wednesday morning with two other institutions, the Chamber of Commerce CCISM and the Economic Advisory Council (Conseil Economique, Social, Culturel de Saint-Martin (CESC).

President of St. Martin Tourism Office Valérie Damaseau explained it was more convenient to have all three speeches in one setting, because both institutions are partners of the tourism office, and often travelling to trade shows together but who are not always visible.

In her speech Damaseau reflected on the accomplishments of 2024 and gave her perspectives on the year ahead.

“2024 was a year of transformation, a turning point where the strategic effort bore fruit. These accomplishments are the results of a dedicated team with a shared vision,” she said. “At the tourism office we embrace the responsibility to promote our territory, united by a sense of purpose. Tourism is not just an economic driver for our region, it is the lifeblood fuelling development and extending its influence both locally and regionally.”

She emphasised that it is fundamental to have culture at the heart of St. Martin’s tourism product. She highlighted the importance of local artisans and their creativity and showcasing of local traditions.

“By establishing strong foundations and fostering partnerships, we have positioned ourselves to achieve even more in the future by strengthening commercial relationships, standing out in a crowded markets, recognizing tourism as a collective effort, maximizing regional synergy and growth, highlighting culinary excellence, promoting artisanal heritage, and equipping international travel agents with an online training system so they can better sell our destination.

“Looking ahead, last year’s successes are not an end point. To the contrary, we have a foundation for the future and it looks bright. We must move away from seasonal tourism, to year round tourism.”

Damaseau touched on security concerns and the need to be vigilant. “We cannot fix today’s problems with yesterday’s solutions.”

She talked of exploring more niche markets, weddings for example. The Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) has expressed St. Martin’s potential to exploit this market. She also disclosed a tourism symposium to be held in 2025 will determine the road map of tourism for the coming years.

“2025 is our year of maturity. We affirm our position as a culinary destination of repute recognized by the World Travel Association (WTA). The importance of our relationship with the Daniella Jeffry culinary school cannot be understated to preserve our savoir-faire.”

The respective presidents of the two other institutions, Angèle Dormoy from CCISM, and Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu from the CESC, both gave their speeches in turn.

Finally, St. Martin Tourism Office Director, Aïda Weinum, presented the management team of Grand Case Beach Club with the “Hotel of the Year Appreciation Award” in recognition of the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and service.

The entire team of the tourism office, some 15 members in new uniforms, were presented to the audience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-martin-tourism-office-collaborates-with-ccism-cesc-for-ny-greetings