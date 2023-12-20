St. Martin Tourism Office hosts Canadian journalists | THE DAILY HERALD

The three Canadian journalists photographed on the Marigot waterfront.

MARIGOT–St. Martin Tourism Office hosted an immersive media event, Media Fam, December 3-7 to welcome journalists from leading Canadian publications. The aim of the event was to showcase the island’s beauty, culture and gastronomy, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for media representatives.

Three distinguished journalists took part in the Media Fam, exploring the island’s wonders and delights. They were:

Pat Lee, Travel Editor – Post Media Newspapers. Postmedia Network Canada Corp. is a leading Canadian media company known for owning National Post and Financial Post. Postmedia is focused on quality and adaptability, and remains a key player in shaping the narrative for its audience, reaching 1.6 million Canadians.

Katie Bridges, Editor-in-Chief – Escapism/Foodism and Twenty Two Media, a Canadian publishing company that creates premium content for Toronto consumers interested in food, drink and travel. From Foodism and Escapism Toronto, high-quality free print magazines and food and drink magazines, to websites and weekly newsletters, Twenty Two Media brings the latest news and selected guides to its engaged Toronto audience. Circulation: 200,000.

Shel Zolkewich, freelance writer – Winnipeg Free Press Newspaper and Travel Life. Winnipeg Free Press, a broadsheet daily newspaper from Winnipeg, Manitoba, offers comprehensive coverage of local, provincial, national and international news. With a reach of 264,000 people, it features a variety of consumer-oriented sections, including real estate and automotive. Travel Life magazine, a leading Canadian online travel publication, is dedicated to travel, explores travel destinations, offers valuable advice and showcases holidays from around the world. With 188,344 subscribers, Travel Life magazine is influential and popular in the field of travel journalism.

“During their stay, the journalists enjoyed an enriching experience, visiting the island, taking part in various activities and dining in award-winning restaurants,” said Communication Head Ricardo Bethel. “Their enthusiasm and satisfaction with the island’s offerings was palpable as they left, eager to share their experiences with their readers. The Tourism Office is looking forward to the articles that will be produced by these journalists and the positive impact they will have on households across Canada.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-martin-tourism-office-hosts-canadian-journalists