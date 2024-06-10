St. Martin voter turnout very low for EU election | THE DAILY HERALD

Scene at a voting station in St. Martin on Saturday.

MARIGOT–The voter turnout for the European Union (EU) elections in St. Martin on Saturday was predictably low. France went to the polls on Sunday.

Some 3,086 persons voted, a participation rate of 15.43%. Of ballots cast, 75 were blank and 66 illegible, leaving 2,945 actual votes expressed.

The lists that fared the best, from most votes to the least, were:

* Renaissance-Emmanuel Macron 993 votes (33.72%)

* National Rally-Marine Le Pen 724 votes (24.58%)

* Reconquête 243 votes (8.25%)

* PS 172 votes (5.84%)

* LFI 167 votes (5.67%)

* EELV 131 votes (4.45%)

* LR 92 votes (3.12% )

* Humanité Souveraine 92 votes (3.12%)

Other lists recorded voter percentages as lower than 3%.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-martin-voter-turnout-very-low-for-eu-election