St. Martin88 launches programme on island with diverse concert | THE DAILY HERALD

Pianist Kimball Gallagher during his performance.



CUPECOY–St. Martin88 hosted a benefit concert as part of the launch of its programme in a private home in Cupecoy, on Sunday, May 1.

The concert featured a diverse range of musicians who brilliantly showcased their unique musical styles. Those in attendance were also enlightened on the programme and its mission to implement musical programmes in local schools.

Internationally renowned pianist Kimball Gallagher, Taiwanese pianist Lisa Wang, singers Josianne Fleming-Artsen and SoloKween and guitar-vocal duo Amin and Delphine of Art Scène all entertained guests with their performances.

A group shot of all performers in Sunday’s concert.

This concert was held in support of the NGO 88 International.

Gallagher shared in an interview with The Daily Herald the objective and driving force behind this initiative. He explained that the educational and musical programme aims to bring together and connect students on St. Maarten/St. Martin together through music.

“The programme is rooted in the values of music, inclusion, and transformation. The objective of this programme is to channel youth energies towards musical and creative activities, all in the context of their after-school music clubs.” He noted that there is such a varied array of musical interests especially within the youth that the programme hope to foster and grow.

The St. Martin88 team hopes to launch the programme within high schools on both sides of the island in October of this year. Gallagher said that all schools that have been contacted are very receptive for the programme and its implementation.

The concert held on Sunday served as a benefit for St.Martin88 for all individuals interested in supporting the initiative.

Among the audience were various key individuals who play an important role in culture, music on the island. Government officials from both sides of the island were also present for the occasion.

Fleming-Artsen served as the mistress of ceremonies for the evening. In her opening speech she stated, “When St.Martin88 connects music, leadership and education, the possibilities are endless.”

Gallagher performed Chopin’s virtuosic and emotional Third Sonata. Pianist and hostess for the evening, Wang together with Gallagher performed Dvorak’s four hand pieces, Slavonic Dances.

These performances were followed by a presentation of the St. Martin88 programme. The audience was left impressed with the programme and what it will bring for both communities, French and Dutch side. The amazing performances by the talented artistes further left persons in awe.

Fleming-Artsen followed the presentation by performing two French classics: “Je ne regrette rien” and “La vie en Rose”. Amin Bouabdelli and Delphine also performed two songs, “Wonderful World” and “Hallelujah”. Solokween performed two songs, one of which was “Don’t Wait”, a song urging persons to prepare for the hurricane season.

“[This concert – Ed.] was a moment of magic – they have the total support of the executive counsel of the French side,” said Frantz Gumbs, Vice President of St. Martin.

“We know without a doubt that ‘the arts’ is that vehicle which allows us to fulfil the best of our humanity. Through this vehicle of music and artistry, it allows us to fulfil the gift of the creator that flows in all of us, the excellence of our lived experience. The journey has already begun on the Dutch side, we are equally committed,” said Clara Reyes, Head of the Department of Culture, in her remarks.

Also showcased during the event was a video from 88International programme participant Imen Labidi, from Tunisia88, who gave more insight into the programme.

Tunisia88 was established in 2015 and now has 586 clubs in the 586 public high schools in the Republic of Tunisia, with 4,000 members. These members have created more than 400 original songs and videos, raising their voices on various topics of their choice, such as the cause of women, the state of the environment, of their country, and other social issues.

In turn, they produced over 450 of their own events for over 45,000 spectators nationwide.

88 International has similar programmes in Senegal, Taiwan and Myanmar. 88 International programmes have been supported globally by governments, businesses and private individuals.

St. Martin88 hopes to achieve similar feats and successes for St. Maarten/St. Martin.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-martin88-launches-programme-on-island-with-diverse-concert