Stability continues with 18 new COVID-19 cases in St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Regional health agency ARS in its latest November 15 to November 21 (week 46) health bulletin reported 18 new COVID-19 cases registered in St. Martin.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now 3,963. Since November 21 (week 47 in progress), three new cases have been registered from 700 tests. The majority of infections are from the Delta variant.

St. Barths had four new cases in week 46 compared to two the week before and their accumulated total cases stands at 1,601. As of November 21, no new cases were reported in week 47 (in progress) from 293 tests.

As of November 24, the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in St. Martin has no COVID-19 patients and no patients are in the St. Barths hospital. There have been no evacuations to Guadeloupe and no deaths from COVID-19 in week 46. The death toll from COVID-19 since the beginning remains at 56 for St. Martin and six for St. Barths.

In St. Martin 1,415 supplementary tests were carried out in week 46 for a total of 73,830 tests registered to date. In St. Barths 763 supplementary tests were administered in week 46 for a total of 56, 491 tests registered.

As of November 21, some 13,448 persons in St. Martin have received their first vaccination, 12,165 received their second injection. About 42.56 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccination coverage of the whole population in St. Martin stands at 48.12 per cent.

St. Barths has vaccinated 79.14 per cent of its population. As of November 21, some 6,640persons have received the first dose of the vaccine, 5,736 the second dose and 110 have taken a third booster injection.

The Préfecture urges the population to continue adhering to sanitary and barrier measures as the virus is still circulating, and to get inoculated. Vaccinations against COVID (with the Pfizer vaccine) are available at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

