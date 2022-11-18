Stanley Brown passes away | THE DAILY HERALD

In front of painting showing himself, Nita and Godett.



WILLEMSTAD–Well-known Curaçao social activist Stanley Brown died on Wednesday. His family confirmed this to local media.

Brown was one of three leaders during the May 30, 1969, labour revolt in which part of Willemstad was burned down. Following the uprising, he co-founded political party “Frente Obrero Liberashon 30 di Mei” together with Amador Nita and Wilson Godett, who both passed away since.

Brown, whose mother and father came from respectively St. Maarten and St. Lucia, had been jailed several times for “incitement” with his revolutionary statements and actions. He was 84 years old.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stanley-brown-passes-away