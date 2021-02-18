State allocates 500m euros to support French overseas tourism businesses | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The State is supporting the tourism sector in French overseas territories that have been affected by travel restrictions.

Changes in the health situation around the world, and in particular the appearance of variants of the coronavirus COVID-19, have led the State and local authorities to take new measures to restrict travel to and from overseas France.

This is particularly the case for the French West Indies, French Guiana, Mayotte, Reunion Island and French Polynesia, with the introduction of a compelling-reason requirement for travel. These measures aim to slow down the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic and to protect the populations of overseas France.

These decisions, which are essential to preserve the health of fellow citizens, have had a significant economic impact on the tourism sector in overseas France.

Concerning the tourism sector, the State set up massive support measures through the tourism plan to assist companies affected by this situation, thanks to access to the Solidarity Fund, which was reinforced at the beginning of 2021, to the partial activity scheme, and to exemptions from employers’ social contributions.

In addition, companies that have subscribed to a state-guaranteed loan will have the right to defer the start of their repayment for another year.

To date, a total of 500 million euros in aid has been allocated to overseas tourism businesses. The support aims to preserve tourism in the overseas territories in order to support, as soon as the health situation allows, the revival of these sectors.

A consultation of the economic players has been initiated at a regional level in order to exchange views on these different measures and to check that they best respond to the difficulties encountered by businesses in the overseas tourism sector, or to make the necessary adjustments.

