‘State not up to expectations of the people,’ committee members say | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Technical Operational Committee (TOC) met on Wednesday, December 18, at 4:30pm to discuss a response to Overseas Minister Annick Girardin’s latest decisions in the ongoing effort to bring an end to the natural risk prevention plan PPRN protest and avert further civil unrest that has disrupted the French side during the past week.

How the minister responds to further compromises will determine if remaining roadblocks are removed and life returns to normal or if the unrest will continue.

Elected members of the Territorial Council, the President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council CESC, the President of the Chamber of Commerce CCISM, representatives of the District Councils, representatives of religious denominations and the Vice-President of the Territorial Youth Council worked on a joint letter from President Daniel Gibbs to Minister Girardin in response to the minister’s announcements on Youth Radio on Tuesday, December 17, and to the written confirmation she sent to Gibbs on Wednesday.

In this joint letter, members of the TOC pointed out that the issue of the PPRN is still a major concern for the entire population of St. Martin, despite the undeniable progress proposed by the minister. Members recognised that the inter-ministerial mission to work on the final PPRN document is a measure likely to bring about an easing of the issues at stake. They indicated that in this context of tension with the State, “it is necessary today to have new facilitators, firm objectives and the necessary serenity to resolve this major crisis.”

The members thanked Minister Girardin for having stressed in her letter the need to form, as soon as possible, a new organisation of the State representation in St. Martin.

However, the members acknowledged that despite these advances, the State’s response “is not up to the challenges and expectations of the people of St. Martin and their representatives, who are calling for the repeal of the PPRN by anticipation dated August 6, 2019, or failing to obtain that at a minimum, the suspension of the effects of the early text,” during the period of the PPRN’s corrective work.

The members ask “not to give in to haste any longer and to use the time limits allowed by the regulatory texts so that a consensual, technically irreproachable and socially acceptable PPRN can be finalised at the latest before July 1, 2020.”

In the longer term, President Gibbs asked, on behalf of all members, to discuss the financing perspectives of the housing action envelope, to consolidate and complete the reconstruction of St. Martin while respecting the economic development of the territory and human security.

TOC members consider that there is still an accessible step to be taken if the PPRN crisis is to be resolved. They expect a quick and favourable response from Girardin so that the last roadblocks can be removed.

