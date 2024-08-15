State Secretary Szabó impressed by Aruba | THE DAILY HERALD

On Monday, August 12, newly-appointed State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Zsolt Szabó met with Aruba Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes and the Council of Ministers during his visit to Aruba.

ORANJESTAD–On Monday, August 12, Aruba Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes had a meeting with newly-appointed State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Zsolt Szabó during his visit to Aruba. Szabó stated that he was impressed by how the prime minister envisions the future of Aruba, with a long-term vision that he personally also pursues in the Netherlands, it was stated in a press release by Wever-Croes.

Recently, the two ministers met virtually, but this was the first time the prime minister and the state secretary met in person.

Szabó was accompanied by a delegation from the Netherlands and also present were Deputy Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba VNO Vincent Storimans and Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten VNACS Edson Hato.

After the meeting with the prime minister, there was a meeting with the council of ministers, followed by a presentation of the Country Package to the state secretary. The State Secretary also met with Governor Alfonso Boekhoudt, Speaker of Parliament Edgard Vrolijk and group leaders in the parliament.

This was the new state secretary’s first working visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. This visit is mainly to get acquainted with the islands and their administrators. Szabó was in Aruba from Sunday to Tuesday and then continued on to Curaçao and Bonaire.

According to Wever-Croes, the meeting went well: “The state secretary said he was grateful to Aruba for its hospitality. He met and talked to many nice people and that gives a different perspective on the various important issues. The meetings went very well. Agreements were made on how we will work and communicate in the future, with the hope that the good working relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/state-secretary-szabo-impressed-by-aruba