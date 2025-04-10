State Secretary Szabó on working visit to Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

At the Council of Ministers

WILLEMSTAD–Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation, Ferenc Zsolt Szabó, paid a working visit to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Szabó began by congratulating Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas on his party’s victory in the March 21 parliamentary elections.

In response, Prime Minister Pisas credited the electoral success to an effective communication campaign highlighting key achievements, particularly in the healthcare sector. He further emphasised his continued commitment to democratic governance, despite holding a strong parliamentary majority, and shared insights into how he plans to uphold those principles in practice.

The following discussions covered long-term plans for developing a value chain for green hydrogen production and distribution – a key initiative for Curaçao’s future. Prime Minister Pisas acknowledged the high costs involved and the financial challenges that lie ahead. A follow-up meeting with Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, Dirk Beljaarts, is scheduled in two weeks to explore options for moving the project forward.

Both parties also addressed geopolitical developments and stressed the importance of continued communication and cooperation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, assessing how regional dynamics impact each country individually. Szabó affirmed the willingness of the Ministry of Kingdom Relations to support Curaçao’s civil service with relevant expertise and resources.

The meeting also touched on the future of the “Landspakket” (Country Package), which is set to conclude in 2027. Despite its formal expiration, both sides expressed interest in continuing collaboration on ongoing and valuable initiatives.

Lastly, preliminary discussions were held regarding the expiration of state guarantees and the repayment of associated loans. Further talks are expected at the technical level to outline the necessary steps toward financial compliance and restructuring.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/state-secretary-szabo-on-working-visit-to-curacao