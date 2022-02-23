State Secretary Van Huffelen arrives in Saba for 2-day visit | THE DAILY HERALD

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (right) was met at the airport by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. (Dick Drayer photo)



SABA–Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen arrived in Saba on Tuesday morning, February 22, for a two-day visit.

Van Huffelen came in with a WINAIR charter flight from St. Eustatius and was met at Juancho Yrausquin Airport by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, who gave her a brief explanation of the completed airport renovation project, the solar park and the construction of the new Fire Department.

The Executive Council received State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen at the Government Administration Building. From left: Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Van Huffelen, Commissioner Bruce Zagers and Island Secretary Tim Muller.

Saba Electric Company (SEC) president director Dexter Johnson and head of distribution David Leonce gave Van Huffelen background information on the solar park, Saba’s plans to move to 100 per cent renewable energy and the Saba Energy Strategy 2020-2025.

With a few stops along the way, Van Huffelen went to The Bottom for meetings at the Government Administration Building, first with the Executive Council and then with the Island Council.

Main topics at these meetings included the good relationship between the Netherlands and Saba, the eradication of poverty and the reduction of the high cost of living, government’s strained financial situation and the need to increase the free allowance, and the challenges that Saba’s economy faces, in particular the banking system.

For Saba, it is important that the 30-million-euro structural Caribbean Netherlands Envelope is used for the free allowance and to address the issue of livelihood.

In the afternoon, Van Huffelen had a meeting with the Saba Business Association. She also paid a visit to a single father at the social housing project, and had a meet-and-greet with the Saba Youth Council and a number of young professionals, representatives of the different political parties, the schools and entrepreneurs.

Today, Wednesday morning, February 23, Van Huffelen will be given a tour of the island and will visit several projects and locations, including the new harbour project, Saba Conservation Foundation, the waste-management facility, the SEC power plant and the hydroponics farm.

Saba is the last island Van Huffelen visits as part of her introductory tour of the six Dutch Caribbean islands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/state-secretary-van-huffelen-arrives-in-saba-for-2-day-visit