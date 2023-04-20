State Secretary Van Huffelen visits St. Eustatius for one day | THE DAILY HERALD

In the foreground: Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond (left) talking with GIS protocol officer Mercedes Lopes-Spanner. Behind them are (from left) Government Commissioner Alida Francis, State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet walking on Charles A. Woodley pier with members of the ministerial delegation.

ST. EUSTATIUS–State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen arrived on St. Eustatius via the Makana ferry service on Wednesday evening, April 19. She was met at Charles A. Woodley pier by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.

Also travelling with Van Huffelen were her delegation members Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond, Director General Roald Lapperre, Director Dutch Caribbean René Bagchus, political assistant Nicky Kattenbroek, head administrative support Catharina Knol, policy officer Zane de Ponte, senior policy officer and administrative development liaison officer Dutch Caribbean Daniel van der Neut, communication officer Ezzie Cijntje and spokesperson Karin Fraai.

State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen (centre), Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet (left) Government Commissioner Alida Francis (second right) and members of Van Huffelen’s staff posing at the Statia sign.

During her one-day visit to Statia, Van Huffelen will have introductory meetings with the new Executive Council and the new Island Council. She and her delegation will also meet with Toet and senior management consultant Frans van der Avert to discuss the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the First Salute, and will hold a round-table talk with stakeholders concerning digitisation. A meeting with the project team, concerning roaming animals, and a meeting with goat owners are also scheduled, among other meetings.

