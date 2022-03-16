Statia active COVID cases increase to 49 | THE DAILY HERALD

A Health Department building.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius has increased to 49.

A total of 76 persons were tested at the COVID-19 testing centre on Tuesday, March 15 and 20 of them tested positive for COVID-19. One person, who was in isolation, tested negative and was allowed to come out of isolation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak started on the island on December 28, 2021, is 505. There are currently no hospitalisations related to COVID-19 on the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-active-covid-cases-increase-to-49