Statia Carnival 60th anniversary opens | THE DAILY HERALD

Some past and present Statia Carnival Queens on a float during the opening parade.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The 60th anniversary of Statia Carnival opened on Thursday with the opening parade, which started at Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Public Library.

Escorting the parade through St. Eustatius’ streets were officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN. Some revellers donned costumes, while others danced with regular clothes in front of the crowd lining the roadsides. There was also a float with past and present Carnival Queens, who greeted passers-by.

Dancing revellers in the opening parade, some of whom donned Carnival costumes.

Island Governor Alida Francis in her carnival outfit for Thursday’s opening parade. Francis is a former Carnival Queen.

The parade ended at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den, called Carnival Village during this time of the year.

At the end of the parade, Carnival Committee Chairman Marlon Hook welcomed attendees and asked for a minute of silence for Elsbert “Abba” Schmidt, a Carnival Committee member who died suddenly in 2023.

Commissioner of Culture Rechelline Leerdam also gave an address at the opening. Leerdam said: “Tonight, we celebrate six decades of vibrant culture, rich traditions, and the unbreakable spirit of our community. For 60 years, Statia Carnival has been a beacon of joy, bringing together families and friends to revel in music and dance. As we look back on the past six decades, we honour the countless individuals who have made this celebration possible and we look forward to many more years of unity, pride and festivity.”

Carnival’s events continue today, Friday, with a concert featuring Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste Alaine.

Saturday’s show will see Small Axe Band, Synergy and Kore Band take the stage.

There is a local calypso show scheduled for Sunday.

