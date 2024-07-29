Statia Carnival continued Sat. with Rhythm and Rhum show | THE DAILY HERALD

Crowd enjoying Small Axe band with the lead singer interacting with the crowd.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On Saturday, July 27, a large crowd turned out to the Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den – affectionately called the Carnival Village – where there were several bands in action that night for the Rhythm and Rhum show.

It featured the Small Axe band out of St. Kitts, Synergy band, Kore band and St. Eustatius’ local band Jamm Boyzz band.

All the bands, as well as DJ Rock, kept the crowd entertained throughout the night, but when the Small Axe band hit the stage the crowd went wild.

The show ended on schedule without any incidents at 3:00am.

Members of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force were on hand throughout the event. The local police have been receiving assistance from their Bonaire counterpart for the carnival.

Carnival continues today, Monday, July 29, with what is expected to be a great show, where the Ultimate Sokah Party is expected to take place, featuring Nailah Blackman.

