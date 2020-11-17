Statia celebrates Statia Day amid COVID-19 pandemic | THE DAILY HERALD

Bethel Methodist Church Girl’s Brigade officers during the opening ceremony of Statia Day on Monday.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Statia Day 2020, while very similar to years gone by, still had a different feeling to the festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official opening ceremony took place in front of the St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Simon Doncker Museum on Monday, November 16.

The early-morning event started off with the hoisting of the flags of the Netherlands, the United States and St. Eustatius, while musicians played the national anthems. Present at the ceremony were Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij and his spouse Courtney, Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, and Island Council members Rechelline Leerdam, Reuben Merkman, Nicolaas “Koos” Sneek, Adelka Spanner and Clyde van Putten.

US Consul-General Allen Greenberg, who could not be present due to the pandemic, spoke briefly via video and mentioned the significance of the day to the United States when on November 16,1776, Statia was the first to ever recognise the US as a nation.

The opening ceremony was filled with performances by the youthful Aloei dancers, Ishn Courtar representing Mega D Youth Foundation, a quartet of singers and other performances. One highlight was Misha Spanner’s “Aggie Christmas” skit.

Van Rij, Spanner and Leerdam addressed the attendees. Van Rij said that despite the pandemic the government did its best to ensure that Statia Day could be celebrated while also adhering to COVID-19 protocols. He said that when he and his wife first arrived on the island in February, they were told about how important this day was to Statians.

He also spoke of the many currently ongoing projects, such as the airport, Statia’s roads and the new water storage tank. He said that in six years when it is time to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Statia Day, the island will be “even further along in its positive developments.”

Leerdam reflected on the First Salute that occurred 244 years ago and the aftermath of that decision which resulted in the plundering of the island by the British, after which Statians had to rebuild their island.

She encouraged everyone to strive to better the island, such as improving medical facilities and services, a better tax structure and letting Statians determine the direction and development of their island. With all hands on deck, Leerdam said, the island has the right ingredients to do many of these things. “With preparedness, humanity, respect and togetherness we reach the ultimate goal of a better Statia for all,” Leerdam said

Spanner said, “Today is a time for coming together and reflecting on the present state of our island. It is time to review our positive developments and find ways to overcome the many challenges we have encountered on the way.”

She reflected on 10-10-10 when one existing country was disassembled, two new countries were built and three public entities were established.

She said the island has seen many improvements over the years because of the public entity status and provisions for the elderly, better medical facilities and care, and better jobs and social benefits for the needy and vulnerable should be what the public of Statia should be striving for. “We should at all times put the well-being of our people first,” Spanner said.

She said more focus should be spent on fostering local identity and promoting Statia’s culture so that in six years when the 250th anniversary of the First Salute takes place the island can showcase its culture to an international audience.

The official ceremony was closed off with the customary parade of uniformed groups.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-celebrates-statia-day-amid-covid-19-pandemic