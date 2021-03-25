Statia Chief Medical Officer to assist Bonaire in COVID fight | THE DAILY HERALD

Nico Zuurmond

ST. EUSTATIUS–The steering group that deals with quality improvement and efficiency of healthcare in St. Eustatius granted the request of Island Governor of Bonaire Edison Rijna to support Bonaire in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) current interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nico Zuurmond travelled to Bonaire on Tuesday, March 23, to assist the Public Health Department with the vaccination drive.

Governor Rijna requested the public entity St. Eustatius’ assistance in fighting the pandemic on Friday, March 19. This request was discussed with the steering group, consisting of the public entity, the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS and SEHCF.

Currently there are 464 active cases of COVID-19 in Bonaire. Healthcare authorities in Bonaire are currently recruiting healthcare professionals to be able to better manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

