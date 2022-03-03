Statia COVID-19 cases drop to 22 | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene at the testing site.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius has remained in the mid to lower twenties for the last couple of days. On Wednesday, March 2, 37 persons were tested at the testing site located on Cottageweg and one person tested positive for COVID-19. A total of six persons were released from isolation

on Wednesday after testing negative, lowering the number of cases from 27 to 22.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-covid-19-cases-drop-to-22