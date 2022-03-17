Statia COVID-19 cases rise to 68 | THE DAILY HERALD

Socially distanced persons standing in line to get tested at the testing centre.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius continues to increase, with the number of active cases going up to 68 on Wednesday.

A total of 91 persons were tested on Wednesday and 23 new active cases were recorded. The total number of cases since the outbreak started on the island is 528.

Some businesses were forced to close due to staffing issues, due to workers having to go into quarantine. The number of cases has affected both the private and public sectors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-covid-19-cases-rise-to-68