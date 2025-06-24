Statia cow rescued from cistern, then butchered | THE DAILY HERALD

Cow inside the cistern with half its body submerged.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Around 5:45pm Tuesday, June 24, residents in the Concordia area discovered that a cow was inside a cistern.

A resident had noticed that the cistern had a broken cover and while looking for a replacement cover had heard a noise coming from inside the cistern. On a closer look, the homeowner discovered a cow standing inside the cistern, which also had some water in it.

Luckily for the animal, the cistern had steps down and not just the floor level.

The owners contacted the Fire Department, which in turn referred them to Layo Woodley to remove the animal from the cistern. Woodley arrived at the location within minutes, along with his helpers.

In a short amount of time the group was able to lift the cow out of the cistern alive, but the cow seemed exhausted. The crew decided to have the animal butchered, as they were not sure how much water it had drunk while in the cistern, which could impact the animal’s ability to survive.

The cistern will have to be emptied because the water is not fit for consumption.

Recently, cows have been seen once more roaming the streets of the island at night, but not to the degree that they did in the past, when the roaming cow problem was at its height.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-cow-rescued-from-cistern-then-butchered