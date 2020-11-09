Statia Day celebration to be downscaled this year | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–Statia Day is a celebration of the island’s rich heritage and culture and Statia’s First Salute to the American flag, which occurred on November 16, 1776. This year will be the 244th celebration of this historical event.

In previous years, the entire week leading up to Statia Day featured a full week of activities and celebrations. On Statia Day, November 16, an official programme traditionally features the hoisting of the flags, speeches, parades and other festivities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the public entity St. Eustatius, St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) and the Department of Culture have decided to celebrate Statia’s special day in another way.

“This year’s event will be a little different but it will still be unique and it will ensure that Statia Day receives the prominence that it deserves,” says Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis.

The hoisting of the flags will take place at 6:00am Monday, November 16. The early-morning ceremony will also feature the singing of the anthems, prayers, performances and the inspection of uniformed groups. Following the official ceremony, a parade through the streets will take place.

The Golden Rock League of Merits ceremony will also take place. The League of Merits recognises persons who have made worthy contributions to Statia.

A virtual Statia Day programme will take place at 6:00pm. Entertainment will be provided by different groups, bands, artistes and young members of the community during the online show. A maximum of 50 persons can attend the show on registration. Requests for registration, which must include the person’s name and email address, can be sent to WhatsApp via tel. 318-5124.

Mega D Foundation will launch its new album with a performance at 7:00pm. Following this, local bands D’Vybzz, Turbulanzz, Rebels HD and Jamm Boyz will perform until 11:00pm.

Francis said the government wants to assure that as many people as possible can participate in the virtual or live performances, while observing the COVID-19 regulations. More information about the Statia Day programme will follow in the coming week, Francis stated.

Currently, there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Statia. Fifty persons are in self-quarantine. There is no one in isolation and there are no pending tests.

Francis said measures in regard to social distancing during gatherings should be adhered to. The public is requested to limit gatherings to a maximum of 50 persons, to wear face masks in public places and to practise good hygiene measures.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-day-celebration-to-be-downscaled-this-year