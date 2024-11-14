Statia Day week of activities begins with joyous voices | THE DAILY HERALD

SDA School Choir performing on stage.

ST. EUSTATIUS–It was a packed house for Gospel Night, the start of the Statia Day week of activities, on Tuesday, November 12, at the Statia Day Stage on Fort Oranjestraat.

Dancing Pearls group performing their routine.

Samuel Medas of Guyana getting the crowd pumped during his performance.

Samuel Medas of Guyana was the headliner for the night and his performance was highly popular; the crowd danced along while flags of Guyana were flying. Medas was followed by performers such as Dancing Pearls, Walking in Christ Gospel Band, Voce Dynamico, Daughters of the King Foundation performers, Witness for Christ, Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) School Choir and many more. The night was a mixture of religious and secular music that kept everyone entertained from start to finish.

Today, Thursday, November 14, will showcase the many talented individuals on the island. The show will feature the Mega D Youth Foundation Show, Dancing Pearls, Genaya, Fat Man Dance, JahKaydah and the Turbulanzz Band, among others.

Fort Oranjestraat will be closed nightly from the intersection of Super Burger, from 7:00pm until 12:00am, up to Saturday, November 16, to allow the Statia Day week of activities to proceed. Government advises persons to plan for this closure and utilise alternate routes during this period.

