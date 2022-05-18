Statia Doet 2022 kicks off with a motorcade | THE DAILY HERALD

A car being decorated for the Statia Doet motorcade.



ST. EUSTATIUS–Statia Doet 2022 kicked off with a motorcade, with participation of Statia Lions Club members, on Thursday, May 12. A total of 32 volunteer projects will be carried out on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. This will be the eighth time that Statia has hosted this volunteer activity.

Statia Doet 2022 was originally scheduled for March 11-12, together with similar volunteering events in the other countries and islands in the Dutch Kingdom, but had to be postponed due to the high number of COVID-19 infections in Statia at the time.

Among this year’s Statia Doet projects are the beautification of Claes Gut by Statia Pride. “Little Helpers with Green Thumbs” will involve the schools, including Buzzy Bees day-care centre. Another beautification project will take place at the entrance of the newly-built road in Cherry Tree.

St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Simon Doncker Club will also take part in Statia Doet, involving the museum as well as the information booth. The museum will be closed for visitors from Friday through Sunday, May 20-22, and will reopen during its regular hours on Monday, May 23.

Senior citizens will be treated to a rejuvenating spa day.

“With Statia Doet, you really make a big difference for someone else in one day,” said Maxine Spanner-Suares of the Statia Doet organisation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-doet-2022-kicks-off-with-a-motorcade