Statia featured on Vanguard’s online virtual travel showcase | THE DAILY HERALD

Director of Tourism Charles Lindo



ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius was among a number of destinations featured on edition five of TruMarketing’s Vanguard live event held on March 2.

Director of Tourism in St. Eustatius Charles Lindo presented the island to the online audience, introducing it as “another one of those best kept secrets – a small Caribbean island that packs an enormous punch.”

Lindo detailed the various reasons Statia should be visited. “Wildlife and endemic species of plants thrive on this green destination, as do about 75 different bird species. A whopping total of three national parks are packed onto its diminutive geography. Culture abounds too – the island proudly boasts 32 cultures, which are celebrated in the monthly event ‘Taste of the Cultures’,” he told the audience.

An LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning) friendly destination, the island invites couples to consider it for their destination wedding. He said Statia is one of those places that has it all: rugged charm, ideal scenery, food and culture. It is also a wellness destination, thanks to its peace and tranquillity. The fact that the crime rate is virtually zero is another reason to relax.

The picture was painted of a small island with big thrills and colourful history. Lindo teased divers and snorkelers with hints of what awaits them – they will revel in Statia’s spectacular underwater world scenery. He referred to the island as “one of the best diving places in the Caribbean where you can easily find 18th century shipwrecks.

“There are no ‘cattle dives’ here,” he said, “so don’t be surprised if you dive on a wreck and it’s only you and your dive buddy on that shipwreck. There are reef dives and lots of wreck dives, or guests can simply snorkel to enjoy the marine wonders.”

Lindo gave a stellar representation of the island: “It’s such a pleasure to be here and share my island secrets with the world.” He referred to the island as an outdoor museum that prides itself on making guests feel at home, and with accommodations for every type of traveller and budget, viewers will undoubtedly be curious to visit. A video montage rounded off Lindo’s presentation.

Lindo said his presentation can be viewed at

https://youtu.be/f4n1y4IkDdk

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-featured-on-vanguard-s-online-virtual-travel-showcase