Statia Fire Dept. staff receive rank insignias | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: BKCN General Commander Thijs Verheul with firefighters Ricky Santos, Victor Santos, Anthonya Robins, Gerson Herrara, Akeem Hook and Acting Local Commander Julius Melaan.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The St. Eustatius branch of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN on March 16, handed out rank insignia to various employees.

Firefighters Akeem Hook and Anthonya Robins have completed their Manship A diploma, and are now allowed to wear the rank of Manship A.

Head of Operational Preparation and Risk Management Esther J. Piet said the Department’s firefighters in training Gerson Herrara, Victor Santos and Ricky Santos, received the rank insignia with the fire service logo. The trio of fire fighters have already completed part of their training in Manschap A, and are expected to be awarded the rank of Manschap A by the end of this year.

The rank insignia was handed out by BKCN General Commander Thijs Verheul and acting Local Commander Julius Melaan.

