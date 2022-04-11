Statia further downscales its COVID-19 measures | THE DAILY HERALD

Entry requirements for incoming travellers.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius will further downscale its COVID-19 measures as of today, Monday, April 11.

As of this date, there will be no restrictions anymore for gatherings.

Persons visiting Statia, vaccinated or not, do not need to go into quarantine.

The current protocol of wearing face masks, social distancing, proper ventilation in all indoor premises and hygiene measures is still applicable for all businesses. In addition, businesses are required to maintain the current COVID-19 protocol for their establishment.

Quarantine is not required anymore when entering Statia, whether a person is vaccinated or not. However, a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 48 hours prior to departure for Statia or an antigen test 24 hours prior to departure is required. In addition, everyone needs to do a mandatory antigen test on the fifth day after their arrival in Statia.

The burden on the economy and the local healthcare system is the main reason that the local government has further downscaled the COVID-19 measures, while remaining cautious and taking steps to protect the island.

Key stakeholders were informed about the easing of the measures.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-further-downscales-its-covid-19-measures