Statia gears up for the holiday season | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the Dominican Association and volunteers testing some of the lights at Wilhelmina Park.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A diverse line-up of events is planned across St. Eustatius this December to mark the Christmas and holiday season.

Various community groups, including the Public Works and Services Department, the Dominican Association and the St. Eustatius Lions Club are finalising preparations for a series of activities.

Personnel of St. Eustatius Government’s Public Works and Services Department putting up decorations.

The St. Eustatius Lions Club will have its Annual Christmas Bingo at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den today, Friday, at 7:30pm. The event features a jackpot of US $1,000.

Motor-sport enthusiasts can enjoy “The Sema Experience” on December 7 and 8. The event, held at the island’s racetrack starting at 9:00am on each day, will feature motocross, scooter, and street bike racing, alongside food and drink offerings.

The Lions Club will host Lion Nora’s Senior Citizen Luncheon at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den at noon Sunday, December 8. Seniors will be treated to a Christmas-themed meal, music, local drinks, and a goody bag.

Also on December 8, at 7:30pm, the Dominican Association will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its tree-lighting ceremony at Wilhelmina Park.

Government-owned telecommunications company EUTEL will hold its Annual Koop-Avond on Van Tonningen Weg from 6:00 to 9:00pm Thursday, December 12. Attendees can enjoy food and drinks while exploring the company’s products.

A creative outing is planned for Sunday, December 15, with a “Sip, Paint, and Chat” event at the boardwalk 2:00-6:30pm.

The annual Red and White Parade will take place on Monday, December 16, beginning at Buzzy Bees Daycare at 2:30pm.

The third annual Agri-Christmas Festival will be held at the slaughterhouse grounds in Concordia on Friday, December 20, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The event will include local food vendors, a Christmas bingo, and a competition for the best ham.

