Statia govt. approves sale of social housing to tenants | THE DAILY HERALD

A house in the Golden Rock area.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Island Council of St. Eustatius last Thursday approved the sale of social housing to tenants, a move that the St. Eustatius’ government has described as a “momentous decision that will shape the future of home-ownership on the island”.

One of the newly renovated Golden Rock houses.

An aerial view of the Golden Rock houses. Photo courtesy of the St. Eustatius government.

Island Council Decision 002/2025 will grant residents of Golden Rock the opportunity to own their homes. The long-awaited initiative was first endorsed by the Island Council in 2015, and formalised in 2022 by a cooperation agreement between the local government and the Dutch Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning.

“This decision signals a bold step forward for the island, bringing stability and security to many families,” the government said in a press release on Tuesday.

The government said the proceeds from the real estate sales will be reinvested into other social housing renovations. It was not disclosed what these renovations would be.

“This is more than just a housing initiative, it is a transformative milestone in the development of St. Eustatius, empowering residents, fostering financial independence and strengthening communities,” it was stated in the press release.

Commissioner Reuben Merkman, who is responsible for housing, said: “I am elated to see that the people of Golden Rock have finally achieved one of their biggest aspirations. Now that this opportunity has been provided, I hope as many residents as possible will take advantage of it to build assets for themselves and their families.”

Island Council Member Raquel Spanner-Carty, who initially raised concerns, said: “While this decision comes with mixed feelings, it is essential to focus on the bigger picture, transferring these homes to the tenants who are able to purchase them.”

Island Council Member Clyde van Putten said: “This Island Council meeting has drawn the curtain on years of discussions about the sale of these homes. Successive governments have expressed interest, but my government in 2015 passed motions in the Island Council to make this a reality. I am proud of the unanimous support from all Island Council members, who voted in favour of selling 25 homes. I congratulate Statia, particularly the people of Golden Rock, on this significant achievement.”

The government is urging eligible residents to seize this opportunity, and that more details about the process will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-govt-approves-sale-of-social-housing-to-tenants