Statia govt. speaks to air quality concerns | THE DAILY HERALD

Smoke emanating from the landfill in St. Kitts.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The government of St. Eustatius acknowledges public concerns regarding changes in air quality during the early hours of Tuesday, February 25.

Following an investigation, it has been confirmed that a fire broke out in a section of the Conaree Landfill in St. Kitts at approximately 1:00am. Although not a large blaze, the burning material produced significant smoke, which was carried by wind to surrounding areas, including Statia.

The St. Kitts Fire Department responded promptly, containing and monitoring the fire. As of Thursday, February 27, the affected area continued to burn, although the smoke levels had reduced significantly. Efforts remained ongoing to fully extinguish the fire.

Residents experiencing discomfort due to air pollution are advised to take necessary precautions, including limiting outdoor exposure. The Statia government remains in close contact with St. Kitts authorities and will provide updates as needed.

The government appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as the situation continues to be managed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-govt-speaks-to-air-quality-concerns