Statia institutes new COVID-19 guidelines | THE DAILY HERALD

The Emergency Operating Centre

ST. EUSTATIUS–Due to the current COVID-19 situation in St. Eustatius and the high level of infections in the region, the public entity has implemented several restrictions.

From August 13 until further notice all public places such as restaurants, shops, bars, supermarkets, churches and other buildings accessible to the public must have hand sanitiser at the entrance. Staff also have to make use of sanitisers. These locations must assure that social distancing is possible with adequate placing of tables, chairs and routing within their premises. Staff have to wear face masks on the premises and patrons must also wear face masks as long as they are not seated.

Music played by disc jockeys or bands is not permitted in indoor and outdoor venues, as social distancing is not always possible while dancing.

The island government is working on more detailed regulations to make certain measures mandatory.

Vaccinated visitors will be monitored during the first five days on entry. They will have to undergo an antigen test on the fifth day.

At least six feet of distance is required in both public and private settings. This also applies at home if persons did not arrive on the same day as other occupants of the home. The only exception for the social distancing rules is if persons arrived in Statia as part of group, whether it is friends, colleagues or family members. These people are encouraged to postpone meetings with others until their monitoring period ends.

These persons should warn their close contacts about their status and the fact that they are under the monitoring protocol, which gives the contact the possibility to ensure that he or she is well protected.

It also recommended not to share the same vehicle during the five-day period. The only exception is for pick-up and transport to their accommodation from the airport. In this case persons have to be in the back seat. The persons and their driver all need to wear face masks.

Wearing a face mask in public places is also recommended regardless of how short the contact duration is, especially indoors. The only exception is when a person is in a room alone.

Disposable face masks are only viable for four hours, while reusable fabric face masks need to be washed after a maximum of four hours of use. The government is advising people to wear face masks of the N95 or fpp2 quality as those face masks give the best protection.

Washing of hands for 30 seconds needs to be done before and after each contact, or using 70 per cent or more alcohol to sanitise hands, or making use of available hand sanitisers before entering a building.

Attending indoor or outdoor public events is not allowed, whether it concerns an organised or non-organised event with more than 25 persons present.

Monitored visitors are only permitted to visit outdoor eating areas of bars and restaurants, but must inform staff that they are under the monitoring protocol. They are allowed to take off their face masks while eating and drinking.

Working during this period is possible, but employers must be informed of their status. This policy is not recommended if more than one person will be working in the same room. Meetings should occur in an outdoor area or a large well-ventilated room where social distancing is possible and all persons must be wearing face masks. A closed air-conditioned room is not advised for meetings.

During outdoor work there should be separation from other workers. If this is not possible then everyone should wear a face mask and contact should last no more than a few minutes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-institutes-new-covid-19-guidelines