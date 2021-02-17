Statia invests in industrial shredder and waste bins | THE DAILY HERALD

The new industrial waste shredder.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity of St. Eustatius recently purchased a new industrial waste shredder and new replacement garbage bins as an investment towards quality waste management. It is the Waste Management Unit’s objective to turn Statia into a “green” destination attractive to eco-tourism.

EJL Services BV, on behalf of the public entity, has already enhanced waste management with projects such as car wreck removal, regular collecting of household waste and processing of waste in a systemised method through a new waste incinerator. The incinerator is scheduled to arrive on-island by the last quarter of the year.

Waste processing is part of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure’s (ENI’s) approach to “going green”, as well as green energy and environmental protection.

The industrial shredder and new replacement garbage bins have been purchased to protect the environment when managing waste. The shredder will be used for recycling and is designed for waste-processing applications. These machines can reduce various waste items that vary in dimensions, sort, weight and composition to uniform shape and size for more efficient processing, storing and transportation.

“The new waste shredder arrived on the island at the end of last year. For the power source, a generator is necessary. When the generator arrives on the island, the new industrial waste shredder can be taken in use to make the waste-management process more efficient,” said ENI director Anthony Reid.

In addition, the public entity invested in exchanging the public garbage bins with the intention of having additional waste bins. These bins will be distributed in public areas and will be replacing damaged bins with the goal to eliminate illegal dumping.

“For a healthier environment, we would like to call on the general public for their support by taking appropriate care of the bins,” said Reid.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-invests-in-industrial-shredder-and-waste-bins