Statia Island Council appoints new registrar | THE DAILY HERALD

Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn-Lopes (right) hugging new Island Council registrar Militza Connell-Maduro.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Island Council of St. Eustatius during its meeting on Thursday appointed a registrar, deputy registrar, office assistant and coach.

A selection committee was installed to select candidates for these positions, which consisted of all members of the Island Council and support staff from the Personal Affairs unit. Island Council member Rechelline Leerdam chaired the selection committee.

The acting registrar will be appointed for a maximum of three months, ending May 1. In the 2021 budget a reservation of US $116,211 was made for the registrar for a full year, and the amount of $68,737 for the deputy registrar. One point of contention was the rent amount for the position which was put at $1,500 maximum per month.

In a secret ballot the Council voted four to one for the deputy registrar, with councilman Clyde van Putten voting blank. All five Council members voted in favour of the office assistant.

Leerdam congratulated registrar Militza Connell-Maduro on her appointment. Koos Sneek stated that he was “happy” that the Council was able to reach a consensus. “I think it is very important that this position receives the support of the entire Island Council, because we have to work with this person.” He said he prefers that with any position a local is chosen above somebody from outside, as long as the local has the right expertise.

Government Commissioner Marnix Van Rij also stated his appreciation and admiration for Connell-Maduro, who has been acting registrar since the installation of the Island Council in October 2020, as this person had to do the job of four persons in one. The council voted five to zero for the registrar’s appointment.

The selected coach for the Registrar’s Office is a member of the Rotterdam City Council. Questions regarding the coach’s salary will be discussed during a closed-door session at a later date. The coach’s position will be for a trial period of three years.

The Council members stated that the position of the coach is very welcome, as his expertise will benefit not only the Island Council, but also the civil corps.

Sneek stated this was the perfect candidate because the man has a strong legal background as well political experience, not only in the local, but also in the national government, because he used to work for the Dutch Parliament’s Second Chamber.

The positions of office assistant or coach were not included in the budget. “We are spending more money than is in the budget. I think that is justifiable, because you want to build up the Registrar’s Office immediately like it should be.”

The coach’s position was adopted in a unanimous vote. All positions voted upon will be evaluated after a one-year trial period.

On January 14, the Central Committee decided to offer an internship for a period of six months at the Registrar’s Office. All five members voted in favour of granting the internship.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-island-council-appoints-new-registrar