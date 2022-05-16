Statia joins Airbnb ‘Live and Work Anywhere’ campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

The Quill



ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius joined Airbnb’s “Live and Work Anywhere” campaign to promote the destination to the growing number of digital nomads worldwide. Director of Tourism Charles Lindo said Statia had joined the campaign to welcome digital nomads on May 11.

As flexibility becomes a permanent part of many companies, Airbnb wants to make it easier for workers to take advantage of their newly-enshrined flexibility, Lindo said.

With more than six million listings worldwide, the platform on Thursday launched its Live and Work Anywhere programme, an initiative to continue working with governments and destination management organisations to create a one-stop-shop for remote workers, and encourage them to try new locations to work, while helping to revive tourism and provide economic support to communities after years of travel restrictions.

The number of nights booked for long-term stays in the Caribbean almost doubled in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2019. In the first quarter of 2019, almost six per cent of all bookings were for long-term stays, while in the first quarter of 2022 this percentage reached almost 10 per cent. The number of nights booked for long-term stays tripled in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2019, said Lindo.

“Continuing the effort to partner with governments and tourism agencies to promote responsible travel and local economic growth, Airbnb in partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will promote CTO member countries with digital nomad programmes across Airbnb’s vast global community,” Lindo said.

This campaign is to promote Statia through a “landing page” that provides details about the digital nomad programme and highlights the best Airbnb options to stay in and work from in Statia.

“Airbnb is proud to partner again with the CTO in order to keep promoting different destinations in the Caribbean so people can work and travel. This campaign is a new joint effort that will continue to help with the promotion of the wonderful region,” said Airbnb’s policy manager for Central America and the Caribbean Carlos Muñoz.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-joins-airbnb-live-and-work-anywhere-campaign