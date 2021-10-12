Statia Lions Club donates to three day-care centres | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Lions Shanna Mercera-Gibbs, Koos Sneek and Lions Club president Bernadine Pandt presenting the cheque to Happy Kids Nursery and Day Care managing director Malaika Woodley.

ST. EUSTATIUS–In honour of World Lions Day, Lions Club president Bernadine Pandt, treasurer Koos Sneek and secretary Shanna Mercera-Gibbs donated cheques of US $500 to the operators of three childcare locations in St. Eustatius.

The donations were handAed out to Happy Kids Nursery and Day Care, Maychie Daycare and Buzzy Bee Inn and Day Care Center.

Pandt said that normally the Lions give out fruit baskets to the elderly but this year they decided to do something different and decided to donate to the day-care centres in Statia.

Happy Kids day care managing director Malaika Woodley, Maychie’s day care managing director Erroldine Lewis, and Laticia Suares of Buzzy Bee Inn accepted the donations on behalf of their organisations. They said the donated funds would be put to good use.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-lions-club-donates-to-three-day-care-centres