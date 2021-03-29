Statia places water lines at Zeelandia to secure sustainable water for farmers | THE DAILY HERALD

The lines are to provide water to farmers in Zeelandia.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Water lines that draw water from wells are being placed in Zeelandia to supply farmers with sustainable water. The “Spout” and the Monroe well will be used primarily for animal husbandry and farmers.

Farmers who want access to the water supply must be registered at the Agricultural Desk and at the Chamber of Commerce. Hobby farmers are not allowed to access the water supply, in an effort to continue the process of professionalising agriculture.

Each distribution line will be equipped with a meter to monitor how much water is being used and to calculate the collection charges. The farmers will be able to use the water when these water meters are installed.

In acknowledging the importance of developing the agriculture sector, the public entity St. Eustatius has given its commitment to finding short-term as well as structural solutions for the water shortage. The actions taken in Zeelandia will increase the availability and quality of water. However, further actions are needed for a long-term solution to manage the drought.

Statia has been plagued with extensive drought throughout its history. Having no natural freshwater source on the island has compounded this problem. The total amount of water produced on the island is far less than the demand.

Water shortage is not the only issue. In many cases water is not suitable for drinking as the brackish groundwater contains a high level of salinity and nutrients.

The vision of the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) is to create, amongst other things, sustainable agriculture. “To further develop and stimulate sustainable agriculture is merely impossible without adequate water supply,” says ENI director Anthony Reid.

In 2020, ENI compiled a plan of approach to implement short-term to medium-term solutions. A longer-term solution is incorporated in the draft European Union multiannual indicative programme.

