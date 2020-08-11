Statia political parties to submit candidate lists on September 7 | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–Political parties that registered to participate in the election for the new Island Council of the public entity St. Eustatius on October 21 must submit their lists of candidates between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday, September 7.

The political parties received a letter from Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis on Friday, July 31, with all the details concerning the submission of the list of candidates.September 7 is the deadline. Lists that are presented outside these times will be declared invalid. A blank list may not be accepted.Only parties that have submitted a valid list of candidates on Nomination Day may participate in the election.

The list of candidates must be submitted by a person who is entitled to vote in the elections. An assigned member of the Main Voting Bureau will be at the Customer Desk at the Unit Klantenloket of the Civil Registry (Census Office) on September 7 to receive the lists of candidates.The Main Voting Bureau will decide on the validity of the lists of candidates at 4:00pm Friday, September 11, during a public meeting at Ernest van Putten Youth Centre (Lions’ Den).

Statia residents with Dutch nationality can cast their votes during the new Island Council election on October 21. Non-Dutch nationals who have been legal residents of Statia for an uninterrupted period of at least five years may also vote.

