Statia prepares for repatriation flight from Dominican Republic | THE DAILY HERALD

Information session for relatives and friends of residents who will be returning to St. Eustatius on a repatriation flight from the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, August 11.

ST.. EUSTATIUS–In preparation for Tuesday’s repatriation flight from the Dominican Republic, the Public Entity St. Eustatius hosted a meeting with relatives and friends of the repatriating Statia residents from the Dominican Republic. The objective of this meeting was to ensure that both the repatriates and their relatives on Statia strictly adhere to the travel and quarantine protocol.

The Dominican Republic is considered a high-risk country due to the very high number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the high number of deaths due to the coronavirus.Therefore, the repatriating residents from the Dominican Republic must go into central quarantine for 14 days from August 11, in line with the travel and quarantine protocol of the public entity. “Home quarantine will not be possible, under no circumstances and without exceptions,” the public entity said.Due to Statia’s small scale, its limited medical facilities and the fact that there is no testing capacity yet, the island government urges repatriates, their relatives and friends to strictly adhere to the mandatory central quarantine, and to the hygiene and physical distancing guidelines. Full cooperation of all persons involved is obliged.

On the 12th day of the obligatory central quarantine, the repatriates will be tested for COVID-19. Persons who are tested negative can go home after 14 days. Persons who are tested positive will be put in isolation.The flight from the Dominican Republic is scheduled to arrive Tuesday, August 11. There will be a maximum of 11 persons on this flight to be able to adhere to social distancing and due to the fact that Statia is a relatively small island with limited medical facilities and no testing capacity.Another repatriation flight from the Dominican Republic is scheduled in three weeks. Only Statia residents with a valid Dutch passport registered at the Civil Registry (Census Office) and a permit will be permitted on these flights. All other requests will be denied and tourism from the Dominican Republic is not allowed until further notice.

The travel and quarantine protocol dictates that all persons travelling to Statia from high-risk countries must go into central quarantine. High-risk countries are the United States, the Dominican Republic, most South and Central American countries, the United Kingdom and St. Maarten.Persons coming from medium-risk countries are also obliged to go into quarantine, but under certain conditions the government allows home quarantine. Under these countries fall the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France.To be excluded from quarantine obligations, the traveller must have been in a low-risk country for 14 consecutive days.

These lists are valid until further notice and are continuously monitored by the government.Persons who wish to enter Statia from a medium- or high-risk country, must submit a request via e-mail toinfo.covid19@statiagov.com.

